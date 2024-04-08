Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West constituency, Kingsley Carlos Ahenkorah has said his heart aches anytime the recent power outages cross his mind.

The former Deputy Trade Minister has said he finds it difficult to understand why Ghanaians are experiencing erratic power supply just a few months to the 2024 election.

In his view, there seems to be a deliberate attempt by some faceless people to sabotage the presidential ambition of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Whatever the case is, the power outages make my heart aches. We have been in power for the past 7 years and we never experienced this issue. It is as if someone doesn’t want NPP to win the election or for Bawumia to be President.

“Even if it is financial issues, we have to go to every extent to get money even if it’s a loan to fix the problem so the NDC doesn’t get anything to say against us,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

Ghanaians over the past months have been experiencing power outages which are impacting businesses.

There have been demands for a load-shedding timetable to enable citizens plan their lives but the calls have been shot by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The ECG boss, Samuel Dubik Mahama attributed the outages to transformer repairs amidst assurances they are being worked on.

However, as the outages intensify, the Energy and Mines Committee of Parliament, at a meeting with stakeholders in the energy sector ordered ECG to issue the timetable.

Though no timelines were given, Committee Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea, has said they expect ECG to immediately act on the directive and will closely monitor.

ALSO READ: