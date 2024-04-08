The High Court has upheld the indefinite suspension of Janet Nabla as the General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Madam Nabla’s suspension, which took effective on August 28, 2023, was due to allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence.

Despite Madam Nabla’s initial rejection of the decision based on recommendations from the party’s Disciplinary Committee, the court’s ruling on April 8, 2024, affirmed the NEC’s action.

The PNC announced that this legal resolution marks the conclusion of a three-year leadership crisis that has adversely affected the party.

With this verdict, the party aims to initiate the reorganisation of the party’s structures and the election of party executives in preparation for the 2024 elections.

“Today’s ruling by the court brings to an end the three-year leadership crisis that has impacted the party negatively paving the way now for the much-needed reorganisation of the party structures and the election of party executives ahead of the 2024 elections,” an excerpt of the party’s press statement read.

Below is the full statement

