Buju Banton, the renowned Jamaican musician, is mourning the loss of his son, Miles Myrie.

Born Mark Anthony Myrie, the 20-year-old tragically passed away, prompting Buju Banton to share the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page on Thursday, April 4.

Alongside a photo of his smiling son, the reggae/dancehall icon paid tribute with the caption, “Sip papa God knows.”

Messages of support and prayers flooded the comments section, with fellow musician Sean Paul extending his condolences, “CONDOLENCES 2 U N DI FAM MI BREDDA!!!” Another commenter expressed their sympathy, “Condolences and prayers Buju.”