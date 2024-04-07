Renowned Nigerian singer Brymo, known for his fearless expression of opinions, has made headlines once again with his controversial remarks.

In a revealing Q&A session on Instagram’s “Curiosity Made Me Ask,” Brymo was asked if he would consider signing with industry heavyweights Davido, Wizkid, or Burna Boy. His response? “Don’t worry I will just go to hell. They need recording deals.”

This bold statement adds to Brymo’s history of controversial remarks, including a previous admission of seeking a sexual relationship with Simi for a music collaboration.

Despite facing criticism, Brymo’s undeniable talent as one of Nigeria’s finest vocalists remains unquestionable, with hits like “Oleku,” “Ara,” and “Good Morning” cementing his status in the industry.

Reflecting on his career, Brymo revealed turning down lucrative offers in 2012 aimed at reviving his career, opting instead to prioritize meaningful music over commercial success.

His departure from Chocolate City, where he collaborated with MI Abaga, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince, was driven by a desire for creative autonomy.

Interestingly, Brymo also addressed Burna Boy’s mention of him, stating he wouldn’t reciprocate the gesture.

