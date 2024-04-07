Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are mourning the death of another student, Otchere Juliet Junty.

The third-year Nursing student was described as one of the best students in her department.

Juliet, who was also a student of the Keta Senior High School (SHS) 2020 batch is the 7th student to pass away in just three months.

Her untimely demise follows closely after the passing of Abena Antwiwaa Anti, a second-year Doctor of Pharmacy student.

Abena Antwiwaa Anti, described as a promising student, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The deaths of these young students have left the university community in mourning and have raised concerns about the well-being and safety of students on campus.

SEE ALSO