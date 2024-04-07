A car stunt at a funeral at Akyem Mamaso in the Birim North District of the Eastern region turned tragic as the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into a crowd of mourners.

According to eyewitnesses, the mourners had gathered in the middle of the road, engaged in conversation and dancing, while others cheered on the driver as he performed circular drifting stunts with the car.

However, the situation took a drastic turn when the driver of the commercial bus lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off course and collide with the group of mourners.

While some of the mourners managed to flee to safety, others were trapped under the vehicle.

As a result, about seven individuals suffered injuries, with reports indicating that some had sustained broken legs.

Emergency services were called to the scene to provide medical assistance to the injured individuals and transport them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

