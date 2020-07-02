Following the death of Sir John, mourners have thronged his hometown, Sakora Wonoo of the Kwabre East District in the Ashanti region.

Ghanaians were hit with the news of the death of the former Ghana Forestry Commission boss on Wednesday evening after contracting Covid-19.

Sir John reportedly succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The mourners turned up clad in red and black attires with their nose masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE:

The mourners, who could not control their tears, continuously mentioned his name as they wailed.

Family members have described the death of their son as a big blow to the entire community and the nation at large.