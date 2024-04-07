Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, has issued a stern warning to individuals who have falsely linked her to Henry Fitz, a man at the centre of a leaked sex tape controversy.

In the wake of the saga, other female personalities have been linked with him, and Wendy Shay’s name made the list.

Expressing her frustration in a live session, the Ghanaian singer emphasized that, she has no association with Henry Fitz and had never even heard of him until the controversy arose.

She vehemently denied any sexual involvement with him and demanded that her name be removed from any such accusations.

Wendy Shay asserted her determination to protect her brand and image, declaring that she will not tolerate being bullied or falsely accused of inappropriate behavior.

She cited how she people linked her in an amorous relationship with musician including Shatta Wale and Kuami Eugene, where she let the matter rest because she saw them as mere social media antics.

However, she said the accusations are harming her brand, for which she would not tolerate being bullied or defamed.

Wendy Shay made it clear that, she would not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who continues to spread rumours or defame her character.

