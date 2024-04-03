Henry Fitz, the Ghanaian businessman who has since gone viral after a video of him in bed with popular broadcaster has finally spoken on the matter.

This was after he was accused of blackmail and leaking the sex tape on social media.

Fitz has since denied allegations of blackmail, explaining he wasn’t the one who leaked the video.

According to him, the media personality took the video herself and sent to him to calm him down when she offended him.

The businessman further accused her of allegedly having numerous relationships which might have eventually led to her losing her phone to some unknown big men in the country.

“Wow and wow again…!!! Blackmailing you since 2019? When I was accommodating you for GH¢2500 daily for about 5 months. Let’s not even talk about how much I was spending on other bullsh*ts including your fake ass pregnancy miscarriage. I did not even have this so called video until you sent to me to calm me down after you screwed up and I left your ass.

“You took the video, messed up with it and got into your the wrong hands. Explain to them how you leave a particular iPhone in your car 16/24 .. God knows what and what you’ve been hiding on that iPhone. Do you not think you screwed up and its content got into the hands of one of the numerous men whose toes you’ve stepped on? Next time, I will come harder. Do not make I vex.

“Serwaa, next time, I will come very hard and I will bury every reputation you have built. Calling me a blackmailer? Do not make I vex [SIC]” He wrote on Instagram.

