Officials from the Electoral Commission are currently collating the results of the by-election conducted in the Ejisu Constituency earlier today, April 30, 2024.

The voting took place across 204 polling stations.

With a turnout of over 100,000 voters, the electorate participated in selecting one candidate from a pool of six contenders to succeed the late Dr. John Kumah, who passed away in March after a short illness.

ALSO READ: