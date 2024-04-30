The Electoral Commission (EC) has wrapped up its inquiry into the widely circulated video depicting an unidentified individual placing a white envelope on a table in front of EC officials during the Ejisu by-election.

As per the investigation’s results, the contents of the envelope were for lunch for the officials.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the electoral management body said, “The individual in the video approached their table and inquired about their meal status.

“He then placed the envelope on the table and asked them to use the contents of the envelope for their lunch, following which he walked away.”

The EC said it had withdrawn with immediate effect, the services of the two temporary election officers and held preliminary discussions with the Ghana Police Service to kick start the process for criminal investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the EC has issued a plea for calm in the wake of its decision to suspend two officials who were allegedly caught on video accepting bribes during the Ejisu by-election.

In a press release, the commission reiterated its commitment to upholding fundamental principles of integrity, honesty, and openness.

