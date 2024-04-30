The Electoral Commission has identified the two polling station officials implicated in the alleged bribery incident at the Fumesua Polling Station in Ejisu after conducting preliminary investigations.

They are Regina Serwaa, who served as the Ballot Issuer, and George Sasu, who was the Presiding Officer.

“Following the incident that occurred during the conduct of the Ejisu By-Election today Tuesday 30th April, 2024, the Commission has undertaken preliminary investigations. The investigations revealed that the officers at the said Polling Station namely, Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station with Polling Station Code F311503, were Temporary Election Officials of the Electoral Commission recruited to conduct the Ejisu By-Election,” a press release signed by Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey said.

The Electoral Commission further stated that, “Our investigations further revealed that the man in the video, walked to their table and enquired whether they had eaten. He then placed the envelope on the table and asked them to use the contents of the envelope for their lunch, following which he walked away.”

“The Electoral Commission has taken the following actions: • Withdrawn with immediate effect, the services of the two (2) Temporary Election Officers. • Held preliminary discussions with the Ghana Police Service to kick start the process for criminal investigations into the matter,” the release concluded.

ALSO READ: