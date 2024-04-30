The Electoral Commission (EC) has withdrawn two temporary staff from the Ejisu by-election in the Ashanti region.

They are a Presiding Officer and ballot issuer, who were stationed at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station with Polling Station Code F311503.

In a statement, the Commission said the withdrawal follows a viral video in which a New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Kwadaso, Kingsley Nyarko dropped an envelope on the table manned by the Presiding Officer and Ballot Issuer.

The statement signed by Deputy EC boss, Samuel Tettey investigation has commenced into the video.



“The Commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff. The Commission will not countenance acts which cast a slur on the integrity of the institution and will not hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Commission says the report on the incident will be made available to the public in due course.