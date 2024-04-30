Rapper, Amerado has assured fans he is healthy following a stage mishap over the weekend.

During a live performance at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School, Amerado was captured on video energetically performing on stage before it suddenly gave way, causing him to fall.

The stage was fully packed with students and other artistes waiting to take their turn. The video captured onlookers frantically searching for the artistes beneath the collapsed stage.

Amerado was reportedly rushed to the hospital after the incident.

However, in his new post, Amerado said that he was healthy and looking forward to releasing new music soon.

The rapper stated that he appreciates the support and prayers he received following the incident.

“I’m grateful for all the support, prayers, calls, and laughter after my stage mishap at Baidoo Bonsoe SHTS. I’m doing well now. FYI: TinTonTan visualiser drops at 6 pm today on my YouTube. Thanks for your ongoing support. On God,” Amerado wrote.