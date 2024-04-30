Nigerian musicians Wizkid and Davido have been at each other’s throats on social media since the week started.
It all began with Wizkid using a Davido crying meme to answer one of his fans who wanted him to drop a song.
Meanwhile, Davido who didn’t take it lightly, also responded to Wizkid in equal measure.
According to Davido, he has tried over the years never engage Wizkid due to many multi-ambassadorial deals he had signed.
He also said Wizkid’s career has ended and Wizkid also riposted, saying “if I retire from music, you will still not be at my level”.
It became a back and forth on Monday evening, leaving core fans to also banter on who is the best among the two.
Check out some of the responses below:
