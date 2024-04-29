Nigerian singer, Wizkid is currently up in the trends after he posted a Davido crying video to answer one of his fans on social media.

The fan was asking Wizkid to drop his latest song, but the ‘One Dance’ hitmaker instead asked the user to beg him, like Davido did in the viral video.

He wrote: “Beg Me like this. Send video.”

Meanwhile, some fans of Davido have taken to the comment sections to lambast Wizkid but he looks unperturbed as he continues to answer random questions from fans.

Check out reactions on social media below:

