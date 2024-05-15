A 22-year-old man, Kwame Krah has been arrested for allegedly killing his two-year-old son at Berekum-Koraso in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region.

Kwame is said to have tied the body in a sack and dumped it in a bush.

However, luck eluded him as some community members spotted him while dropping the sack and accosted him.

The Assemblyman for Koraso Nana Boakye Electoral Area, Kingsford Dewuo confirmed the incident Adom News.

He said the suspect was apprehended by the youth in the community who wanted to lynch him but for the timely intervention of the Berekum District Police after a call was placed to them.

A sister of the suspect, Mercy Asantewaa said the boy was in her custody but Kwame came for him.

She said when they asked of the boy’s whereabouts, the suspect claimed he had returned him to his mother only to hear of the gruesome murder.

It is however not clear what pushed Kwame to kill his son.

The Police have since commenced an investigation into the incident.

