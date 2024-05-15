The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has visited the young man who sustained injuries in the violence that marred the voter registration exercise at Kukuom in the Asunafo South Constituency in the Ahafo Region.

The victim is currently on admission at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

Henry Nana Boakye’s visit on Wednesday morning was part of his monitoring activities in the ongoing exercise.

Nana B as he is popularly called motivated NPP supporters and assured them of unflinching support in the face of the violence and thuggery by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a Facebook post, he claimed he has been informed that the Police had released the vehicles used by these thugs in that barbaric action.

“These vehicles included a white Toyota Tundra with registration number BA-8008-20 belonging to Hon. Collins Dauda, a red Toyota Hilux with registration number GN-3272-15, an unregistered red Camry Spider, a Nissan Assent salon car, and a black and yellow Dodge 4×4.

“It is surprising that the police in the Ahafo Region could release vehicles used in such criminal activities to their owners, and I trust that the Police leadership at the headquarters will act quickly on this subject,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, chiefs in the area have invoked curses on the perpetrators and sponsors of the violence that occurred last Saturday.

The incident left one person seriously injured during the ongoing limited registration exercise in the town.

At a press conference, the chiefs expressed their concern, poured libations, and performed other sacrifices.

The Dwafohene, Nana Oteng Boateng described as unacceptable the violence being perpetrated by gun-wielding thugs who are not from the town.

Their conduct, he stated is giving Kukuom a bad name therefore they have summoned these individuals to the ancestors and all water bodies within the Kukuom enclave to deal with them mercilessly.