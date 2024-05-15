A Ghanaian born filmmaker, Ayebea BZ Darko has won the Award for Best Unscripted Series at recent African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ayebea BZ Darko won the award for her reality tv series dubbed “GH Queens” which aired on Akwaaba magic, Show Max & GH One TV.

Season 1 of GH Queens was first launched in 2021 and season 2 followed in 2022 – 2023 with Ayebea BZ Darko as the show’s executive producer.

Her reality tv series brought together a diverse cast of talented women, providing a platform for their unscripted stories to be heard and celebrated far and near.

The two seasons of the show has captivated audiences across Ghana and beyond and has sparked conversations and inspired a new generation of entertainers in the country.

Ayebea BZ Darko is a natural storyteller who was raised in Ghana amidst the vibrant rhythms and rich cultural tapestry of the country.

Her recognition in the world of entertainment has come years after she has dedicated herself to mastering her craft and showcasing it to the world.

Before launching GH Queens, she worked with TV3, a national free to air television station in Ghana.

She also worked on concepts such as Dirty Rave and Afrochella, and her work has always captured the essence of Ghanaian culture while pushing boundaries and breaking new ground.

