Actress Gloria Sarfo has shed more light on her intriguing yet dreadful experience in the movie industry.

With a career spanning almost two decades, she said in a interview on TV3, monitored by Adomonline.com, that she has seen the good, bad and mostly the ugly side of the industry.

Pertinent of her struggles is the discrimination and blacklisting she battled with being an actress dominated on the local side.

She found her feet in the Kumawood industry before moving to mainstream Gollywood which has proved to be somewhat a ‘curse’ to her.

Gloria described herself as one of the greatest industry survivors having triumphed from the targeting, sidelining and ‘pull-him-down’ attempts from her colleagues.

She revealed there were times when her own colleague declined to work with her because they felt she was too local and below their level.

Due to her fluency in Twi language, she said her colleagues argued that she would not meet global standards, and her feature in local series Efiewura made it even worse.

“I have a story,; I am one of the greatest industry survivors. Anytime I talk about that I get emotional’. I am very passionate about what I do but I kept being denied roles because of some strange reasons. Even most of my colleagues when I am being casted alongside, they declined to work with me. I know a lot of people but I don’t wanna mention names,” she said while holding back tears.

In a rather sharp contrast, her role in The Perfect Picture – 10 Years Later – a movie she rattled Twi language – won her an Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award.

She appeared in just four roles and two montages, yet she expressed belief grace shown on her.

She was the only Ghanaian to be nominated in 2021 and one of the few to boast of an AMVCA award.

