A behind the scenes footage of entertainers Strongman and Akuapem Poloo on set has left netizens in stitches.

Collaborating for the music video of Strongman’s Odo Nkoaa featuring Akwaboah, Poloo, who played the role of a vixen, attempted to smooch the rapper, but it all went wrong.

The shot seemed to be going well until Poloo forcefully sat on Strongman’s lap, causing him to break character.

The shy artiste was simply not strong enough to handle Poloo’s sexiness as he begged for mercy.

His action caused the unseen crew to burst into laughter.

Poloo, who seemed taken aback, explained she had no idea Strongman is the shy type, else she would have proceeded with caution.

Strongman had stated in a previous interview that he had always wanted to work with Akuapem Poloo because of her bubbly nature, but he had no idea how wild she could be.

In an interview on Hitz FM, he revealed he called Akuapem Poloo for the job before he recorded the song, and prior to her being charged for indecent exposure.

Netizens have taunted Strongman after snippets of the video went viral.

Watch video below: