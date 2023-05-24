Actress Fella Makafui has rubbished claims of going under the knife to acquire her voluptuous backside.

Rumours have it that Fella Makafui’s constant travel to Turkey is to keep up with her doctors for a supposed lipsuction.

But, in a latest interview, she vehemently denied ever having any body enhancement surgery, adding that she has always had curves.

She clarified her body has become unusually curvaceous because she has gained serious weight, about twice of when she featured in her breakthrough series, Yolo.

“Ever since you’ve known me, I have always been like this. I lose weight and I gain weight but I am still this way,” she told Zionfelix in an interview.

Asked the secret behind her heavy backside, she gave all credit to her mother’s genes.

“My mother is very endowed, I got it from her. Have you seen my mum before, else you won’t be shocked?”

The mother-of-one said she has a “nice, very natural body” so she will flaunt it, irrespective of the opinion netizens have.

Her comment is at the back of online backlash she constantly receives for exposing her body to full glare of the public.

Once she has the blessings of her husband, Medikal, Fella Makafui said she does not give a hoot about the opinion of netizens.

