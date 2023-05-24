Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has denied any involvement in supporting a candidate rumoured to have been sponsored to disrupt the chances of a prominent independent aspirant in the Kumawu Constituency bye-election held on May 23.

The bye-election was ultimately won by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During an analysis of the bye-election, Chairman Wontumi highlighted that there were 132 spoiled ballots compared to 60 votes for Kwaku Duah No. 2.

This led the host of Metro TV’s “Good Evening Ghana,” Paul Adom-Otchere, to refer to the aspirant as “Wontumi’s candidate.”

However, Chairman Wontumi refuted this characterisation, shifting the blame back onto the journalist.

It’s worth noting that there were two independent candidates with the same name, Kwaku Duah, on the ballot paper.

The primary Kwaku Duah had previously contested and secured the second position during the 2020 elections.

Despite pleas for him not to run in the bye-election, he persisted, prompting the NPP to strategise on how to divide his over 10,000 votes from 2020.

This led to speculation about the alleged sponsorship of another Kwaku Duah, who happens to be the nephew of the initial aspirant.

