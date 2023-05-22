Former President John Dramani Mahama is concerned about the reputational damage he believes Ghana has suffered at the hands of the Akufo-Addo government.

Mr Mahama argues that the policies implemented by President Akufo-Addo have done very little to promote the country’s development and benefit citizens.

“Economic sovereignty in this modern era, viewed through the length of viable, healthy and beneficial interdependence and inter-relatedness must become the foundation for social growth and progress. And the quest for economics oriented must certainly go beyond the flowery and impactless speech about Ghana Beyond Aid,” he said on Monday, May 22.

He cited the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda as just one example of the policy direction that has resulted in such inefficiency.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer made these comments at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo in Accra.

The 2023 Ghana CEO Summit has brought together stakeholders, including the Chief Executives (CEO) Network of Ghana, to restore Ghana’s economy and strive for sustainable economic sovereignty.

According to Mr Mahama, the much-touted commitment to eliminate the country’s dependence on foreign aid has been reduced to a mere mantra due to a lack of real implementation on the ground.

This is the reason why he believes Ghana has become a subject of ridicule on the international stage, especially as it receives the first tranche of a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) without which the economy would have collapsed.

“Indeed our return to the IMF – cup in hand – has made our Ghana Beyond Aid policy the butt of jokes amongst many commentators in the world. It will take a resolute and committed political will to determine our own economic destiny,” he noted.

Mr Mahama added that it will “require the ability to determine our own economic policies make decisions that prioritise the well-being of our citizens, and create an environment conducive for the advancement of sustainable growth and development for job creation.”