In a show of disapproval over cuts to their basic allowances, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) union stopped the breakfast show this morning.

The move comes as part of new arrangements that will see some workers lose as much as 33% of their current salaries.

The breakfast show, which airs daily on GBC, was halted by union members who gathered outside the broadcasting corporation’s headquarters in Accra to protest the cuts. The workers are unhappy with the new arrangements which they say will greatly affect their livelihoods.

According to a statement from the union, the cuts are unfair and will leave many workers struggling to make ends meet. “We cannot stand by and watch as our basic allowances are cut, leaving us struggling to support ourselves and our families,” the statement read.

The union has called on GBC management to reconsider the cuts and engage in dialogue with workers to find a solution that is fair to all parties.

“We are ready to engage in constructive dialogue with management to find a solution that is fair to all parties. We urge them to reconsider these cuts and work with us to find a way forward,” the statement added.



Most of the staff were seen wearing red bands in protest against the decision by the management.

The breakfast show is a popular programme in Ghana, and the decision to halt it has attracted widespread attention. Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their support for the workers and called on the government to intervene in the matter.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has not yet commented on the matter, but it is expected that they will respond to the union’s demands in the coming days.