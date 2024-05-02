Tears swelled up in the eyes of Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Felix Owusu-Gyimah as he went on his knees to beg chiefs in the area to give peace a chance.

The MCE who doubles as the Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) emphasised the importance of maintaining peace in the area.

According to him, the recent surge of violence in the municipality is retarding the development, which has shattered the Nkwanta township in turmoil.

Touching on the SOCO project, which is aimed at promoting social cohesion and contributing to conflict prevention, he urged all stakeholders to come together and work towards a peaceful coexistence.

The MCE highlighted the negative impact that conflict and violence had brought on the development and progress of the area.

He stressed that without peace, the people of Nkwanta South would continue to suffer and will be unable to reach their full potential.

Mr. Owusu-Gyimah urged the chiefs and community leaders to set aside their differences and work towards a common goal of peace and prosperity.

He said it was important for reconciliation to move forward as a united municipality.

On their part, the Adele Traditional Council, Zongo community, Challa and the Ntrubo Councils pledged their commitment to ensuring lasting peace and stability in the area to promote development.

The chiefs urged MUSEC to collaborate with them as they continue to engage their people to drop their arms for dialogue in resolving the conflict towards building a peaceful society.

ALSO READ: