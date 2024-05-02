The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (BAL.NBA.com) today announced the lineup of artists and entertainers who will headline the entertainment acts at the Dakar Arena when the BAL Sahara Conference group phase tips off on May 4 in Dakar, Senegal. The list of entertainers include: Daara J Family, Mia Guissé, VJ, DJ Beenouch, DJ Dollar among others.

Fan Zone

The Fan Zone, situated at the Dakar Arena parking lot, will be open to fans on game days from 2:00 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. and during weekends from 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT. The Fan Zone will offer a range of activities for both the young and adults, including 3-on-3 basketball games, food trucks, a photo booth, and musical performances by Afroelektra.

In-Arena Entertainment

The Sahara Conference fan in-arena experience will feature pre-game and halftime performances by music artists, dancers, drummers, and dunk teams. Fans can expect the biggest Senegalese artists on stage and curated music experience from DJs such as DJ Dollar, DJ Beenouch and DJ Chanel. Starting May 4, every game will showcase diverse performers catering to all age groups; Daara J Family, VJ, New Generation crew, l’Equipe Sacrée and DJ Dollar will perform during the opening weekend. Dip Doundou Guiss and Jeeba will close the conference with halftime performances during the closing weekend May 11-12, 2024.

Tickets are now on sale at BAL.NBA.com and Teewtickets (https://apo-opa.co/4a1S08T). Single game tickets start at 2500 XOF. Fans can save up to 35% off single game ticket prices for group packages by emailing BalTickets@thebal.com, and up to 20% off tournament pass tickets during the Sahara conference group phase by selecting two, four or all games. Fans who purchase tickets will also have free access to the BAL Fan Zone at the arena in each market.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE:

DATE

PERFORMANCES

4 May

Game One Halftime: Ngaaka Blindé

Game two Halftime: Daara J Family

Timeout: Power Crew



5 May

Game One Halftime: Step Lord

Game Two Halftime: VJ

Timeout : Step lord&DUNKERS



7 May

Game One Halftime: New Generation Crew

Game Two Halftime: Mia Guissé

Timeout : New Generation Crew

9 May

Game One Halftime : L’equipe Sacree

Game Two Halftime : Iss814 Beats

Timeout : L’equipe Sacree

11 May

Game One Halftime: Step Lord

Game Two Halftime :Dip Doundou Guiss

Timeout: Step Lord

12 May

Game One Halftime: Power Crew

Game Two Halftime: Jeeba

Timeout: Power Crew

