The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South, Felix Owusu-Gyim, has urged the youth in the area to promote peace through sports.

Due to the protracted conflict and imposition of curfew in the area, all sporting activities and other form of entertainment have been halted to give peace a chance.

According to him, it is important to use sports as a tool to foster unity and understanding among the youth in the municipality.

Speaking at Division 3 games between Nkwanta Young Desert Warriors verses Kitare Soccer Masters organised by the local FA, Owusu-Gyim highlighted the positive impact sports can have on the youth.

The division games were part of the FA event to promote the best team to the division two middle league.

The game between Kitare Soccer Masters and the former Division two champions Nkwanta Young Desert Warriors ended 0-0

He encouraged the youth to engage in sports activities as a way to channel their energy in a positive direction and build relationships with their peers.

The Football Association (FA) chairman in the area Mr Kwabena Asanyo also echoed Owusu-Gyim’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of sports in promoting peace and unity among the youth.

He called on the youth to embrace sports as a means of building bridges and fostering a sense of community spirit.

Also at the programe, the Nkwanta South district police ASP Agnes Ahiable reiterated police readiness to ensure total peace in the area.

She encouraged the youth to engage in friendly competitions and tournaments to build relationships and strengthen the community.

ALSO READ: