The Paramount Chief and President of Ntrubo Traditional Council in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, has called on the government to establish a committee to help resolve the protracted conflict.

The conflict, which has been simmering for months, has resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property in the area.

Nana Tidibom Adamba emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, stating that the continued violence is detrimental to the development and progress of the community.

According to the chief, the conflict in Nkwanta is adversely affecting businesses in the area.

He said the constant unrest and violence have created a sense of fear and uncertainty among the residents, making it difficult for businesses to thrive which has led to a decline in economic activity and having a negative impact on the livelihoods of the people in the region

He urged all parties involved to come to the table and engage in dialogue to find a lasting solution.

Nana Tidibom Kowura Odamba made the request when the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs led by Richard Fediely inaugurated Ntrubo Traditional Council at Brewaniase community of the Nkwanta South.

The chiefs thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for granting them the Traditional Council request which will help transform the developmental agenda and chieftaincy resolution

Speaking with Adom news, Nana Mprah Besemuna said the Ministry has done it’s part with the rest on Ntrubo Traditional Council shoulders as members of the area had to work hard to preserve and protect the council image.

He also entreated the chiefs to acquire acknowledge in providing judicial responsibility on behalf of the Traditional Council.

However, the Deputy Chief Director at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Menkah tasked the chiefs to ensure sustained peace in the area.

He added that, no government will invest in an area where there is conflict and therefore it is prudent for the people in the area to remain united to foster development.

