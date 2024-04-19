In light of the recent conflict in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, the Assembly member for the Nkwanta West electoral area, William Kwaku Chamamin, has taken it upon himself to ensure that the education of final year Junior High School (JHS) pupils is not disrupted.

With the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) fast approaching, Mr Chamamin has organised vacation classes for the candidates to help them prepare adequately.

The classes, which are being held at Nkwanta M/A JHS ‘A’ school premises, are free of charge and open to all BECE candidates in the area.

Speaking with Adom News, the Assemblyman said volunteer teachers and educators are available to provide extra support and guidance.

According to him, the initiative has been well-received by both parents and students in the area, who are grateful for the opportunity to continue their education despite the challenges they are facing.

William Chamamin hopes that the holiday classes will not only help the students perform well in the upcoming exams but also instill in them a love for learning and a determination to succeed.

Assemblyman for Nkwanta West electoral area, William Kwaku Chamamin

As the conflict in Nkwanta South continues, the Assemblyman remains committed to supporting the education of the students in the area and ensuring that they have the resources they need to excel academically.

He urged parents to provide their wards with necessary learning tools during the period to ensure candidates adequately prepared for their final exams.

Meanwhile, some candidates expressed their gratitude to the Assembly for providing them with the opportunity to enhance their skills.

They are determined to make good use of this valuable time to improve themselves.

