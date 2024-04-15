The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkwanta South in the Oti Region has urged individuals with disabilities in the area to seize the opportunities available to them.

Felix Owusu-Gyimah said people with disabilities are capable of achieving remarkable feats and should never face discrimination.

The MCE stressed that, with adequate support and accommodations, individuals with disabilities can excel in various aspects of life and contribute positively to society.

This call came as the Nkwanta South Assembly disbursed GH₵70,000 from their share of 3% of the Common Fund to Persons With Disabilities to enhance their living standards.

Mr. Owusu-Gyimah disclosed several programs and initiatives designed to support persons with disabilities in the community, including skills training and job placement services.

He urged individuals with disabilities to actively engage in these programs and utilize the available resources.

Mr. Owusu-Gyimah stressed the urgent need for greater inclusion and acceptance of persons with disabilities in society.

He called on community members to extend their support to persons with disabilities to foster a more inclusive environment for everyone.

For her part, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the upcoming elections, urged persons with disabilities (PWDs) to fully utilize the items they have received from the government.

She has been actively involved in advocating for the rights of PWDs.