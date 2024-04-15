The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has called for the establishment of a College of Medical Laboratory Science.

According to the Association, this is to promote the specialization of professionals to contribute to patient care.

This was contained in a statement to celebrate the 2024 International Medical Laboratory Science Day on the theme: Guardians of Quality and Patient Safety: Biomedical Laboratory Scientists.

The theme was selected by the International Federation of Biomedical Laboratory Science (IFBLS) to reflect the health issues around the world and support the UN and WHO’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

GAMLS has therefore called on the authorities to initiate steps to amend the relevant laws to improve the regulation of their profession for patient safety and quality diagnostic services.

“We call for expansion of opportunities for professionals in all spheres of the healthcare industry and beyond (including the manufacturing sector where there is a big opportunity for stakeholders to engage the profession to create employment as well as gain foreign exchange through exportation),” they added.

Full statement below:

READ ALSO: