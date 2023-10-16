The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Systems (GAMLS) has appealed to the Health Ministry for a Medical Laboratory Council.

The group made the call during its 50th Anniversary celebration at the Annual National Congress.

With over 6,000 professional Consultants and Specialists medical laboratory scientists and over 1000 medical laboratories nationwide, the group indicated that, the council when set up will ensure their welfare.

GAMLS therefore urged “all stakeholders to facilitate the creation of the council to improve the laboratory science profession and service delivery in Ghana”.

