A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has condemned the invasion of Accra-based UTV studios by some party youth.

In a Facebook post, he advised anyone who has a problem with a media house to either call them out, file a complaint at the National Media Commission (NMC) or sue them.

In another post, Gabby said a political party is obliged to call out any media house “loudly but decently” if it “attacks without giving that party a right to reply”.

Meanwhile, the 16 people arrested for barging into UTV’s studios to seek an apology from pundits for their “constant attack on government” have been granted bail.

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha has taken responsibility for the attack.

The leadership of the NPP has apologized to the management of UTV over the incident and pledged to cooperate with the police throughout the investigation.

