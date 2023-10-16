Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says he expects a positive reaction from his team ahead of their friendly game against the United States of America.

The Black Stars in their first of the two friendly games suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mexico on Sunday dawn to hand Hughton his first defeat.

The four-time African champions will wrap up their October international friendly games on Wednesday dawn when they come up against the USA at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ahead of the game, the 64-year-old says he does not want to end the two games without a win and therefore wants an improved performance from the playing body.

“It is exactly the same message for the players, what we don’t want is to leave this international camp with two poor results. The result of that, is always you are looking for a reaction from the team in the second game [USA] he said.

“If you are able to get the right reaction, which I am quite sure that we will from the team, then it gives you a better possibility of putting in a performance that can get something out of the game in the second game [USA] so what we have to do is to learn from the things you didn’t do so well in the first game, [Mexico],” he added.

A total of four games have been played between Ghana and USA with both sides recording two wins each.

The friendly games form part of Ghana’s preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, who next month begin World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar (Nov. 13) and Comoros (Nov. 21) before the AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.

READ ALSO