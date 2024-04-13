In a move aimed at enhancing collaboration and professionalism within Ghana’s construction industry, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Ghana and the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association are joining forces.

Led by IET Ghana President, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, the initiative seeks to improve activities and address challenges faced by trainees entering the field.

IET team included Executive Director Engr. Seth Ayim and Head of Electricals Engr. Dr. George Eduful.

One of the key issues highlighted is the reluctance of some contractors to accept trainees, especially during their National Service.

Engr. Boateng emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for local youth, as many artisans currently working in Ghana are from neighboring countries.

This collaboration also aims to address the dominance of foreign contractors in the country’s construction projects.

The focus extends beyond training opportunities to include collaboration on modern smart buildings and other infrastructure projects. IET President stressed the need for local contractors to be given more opportunities, highlighting the wealth of engineering talent coming from Ghanaian universities.

The initiative is also pushing for government policy changes to prioritize local contractors for projects, rather than consolidating contracts with a single entity.

President of the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association, Awal Mohammed emphasized the importance of professionalism in the electrical sector.

He highlighted the need for all engineering practitioners to be licensed by the Engineering Council and stressed the importance of the MoU between IET and the Association in promoting the right training and exposure for members.

His entourage included Emmanuel Amponsah Semedor, Executive Secretary, and Eric Afetorgbor who is a National Trustee.

Engr. Dr. George Eduful Head of Electricals at IET, underscored the need for a national plan to ensure that local artisans are not left behind in infrastructure development projects.

He stressed the importance of developing local skills and knowledge to keep up with the increasingly sophisticated construction industry.

This collaboration between IET and the Ghana Electrical Contractors Association represents a significant step towards empowering local engineers and contractors.

It underscores the importance of professionalism, training, and policy changes to ensure that Ghana’s construction industry can meet the challenges of the future and contribute to national development.