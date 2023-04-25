The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) is with immediate effect demanding the establishment of the Medical Laboratory Science Council.

GAMLS among other things is also asking government to establish the Ghana College of Medical Laboratory Science (GCMLS) as well as the launch and implementation of Medical Laboratory Policy documents.

These were contained in a solidarity message to commemorate its golden Jubilee anniversary which fell on April 18, 2023.

The Association further asked for financial clearance for Medical Laboratory Professionals who have obtained their license over the years and are ready to join the work force.

Reflecting on their contribution towards the growth of Ghana’s health service, GAMLS in a statement noted it has contributed to malaria control and elimination strategies fashioned to improve the health of Ghanaians.

“Most recently, and as honoured, the contribution of the medical laboratory science profession to disease identification, management and control particularly in the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified. The collaboration to ensure that the right investments to strengthen the health systems in Ghana has been enormous.

“GAMLS has contributed to the needs in the medical laboratory industry, research advancements, safeguarding public health, business and the political front. In education, the Professional Body cannot be left out. The effect is palpable. The cadre within the Profession clearly shows the advancement made in acquisition of the needed body of knowledge to serve Ghanaians,” GAMLS touted.

Appreciating members for their selfless and dedicated service, GAMLS pledged to continue to play an important role in all aspects of healthcare delivery in Ghana and beyond as may be deemed necessary.

“GAMLS hopes the necessary collaborations are built in the context of respect for the profession

and allocation of the resources that are required for professionals to function with respect to the fight against malaria and future pandemics.

“Just as Medical Laboratories are vital in healthcare delivery, so also are Medical Laboratory

Professionals! We appreciate you all!” it added.

