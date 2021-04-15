The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), has eulogized its members in Ghana and beyond.

GAMLS’ message was to commemorate the 2021 International Biomedical Laboratory Science Day which is being celebrated today, April 15, 2021.

A statement signed by its General Secretary noted the day’s celebration was to increase awareness of their role in quality healthcare delivery.

Under the theme Testing time: Biomedical Laboratory Scientists’ role in the covid-19 pandemic, the statement, among other things, applauded the members for their efforts in fighting the pandemic.

They also paid a glowing tribute to their member, John Kumah, of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal hospital, who has succumbed to the deadly disease.

Not forgetting other health professionals who have also put their lives on the line amid the pandemic despite delayed motivational packages.

They also commended the government on investments made towards medical laboratory testing amid the pandemic.

They have also appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, bring finality to issues that will help boost the morale of health professionals in these difficult times.

Read the full statement below: