Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, has received a brand new Range Rover from the founder of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kweku Oteng.

The presentation of the vehicle was done this morning by the Group C.E.O., Samuel Kofi Acheampong.

In May, 2020, Kuami Eugene was signed as the brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level, one of the many businesses of the Angel Group.

The photos show Kuami Eugene feeling elated as he received the latest car to add to his fleet of vehicles.

