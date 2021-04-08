Woman with world’s longest fingernails, Ayanna Williams, had been growing her nails for over 30 years but she finally decided it was time for the ultimate manicure.

Measured at a final length of 733.55cm (24ft 0.7in), Ayanna holds the current record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) – a record title she has held since 2017.

Dr Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth, Texas, USA, was the dermatologist in charge of the cutting; admitting it was her first time doing a procedure on this scale!

MORE:

The nails will first be on show at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! in Orlando, Florida.

In the immediate future, Ayanna plans to grow her nails again, but not quite to the length she previously measured at.

Watch the video below: