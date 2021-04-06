Frank Mensah, the father of a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered at Coca-Cola, a suburb of Kasoa, Central Region, has broken his silence on the matter.

Felix Nyarko, 18, Nicholas Kini, 19, are said to have confessed to killing the boy for money rituals.

They were apprehended by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command following a distress call about a homicide incident in the area.

Expressing shock at the development, a heartbroken Mr Mensah told Adom FM morning show, Dwaso Nsem, host Kwesi Asempa on Monday that he had to come home from the Oti Region where he works.

This was because his late son called him to come to Kasoa to visit them because he missed him.

“I set off from the Oti Region to Kasoa very late and arrived in the morning. When I arrived, he was asleep so his mother woke him up to inform him about my arrival. Immediately he heard that he woke up from his sleep and came to hug me.

“When I asked him about what he’s got for me, he brought out an egg, saying they kept it for me. I took eggs after which his mother prepared breakfast for us.

“We all ate together after which I told him I was tired because of the long journey so I wanted to rest for a while,” Mr Mensah narrated.

Asked how he heard the unfortunate incident, Mr, Mensah said he was asleep when at about 10 am his wife called to inform him about the murder.

“My wife called me while I was sleeping, saying my son had been murdered. I screamed and asked her how that was possible because we just finished our breakfast.

“I rushed out of my room to where the incident was said to have happened and indeed, I saw the lifeless body of my son lying in cold blood and the suspects were already going to bury him by themselves,” he said.

Mr Mensah threatened that his family will do the unthinkable by acting in their own way if the suspects are not sentenced to life imprisonment.

“I don’t know what to tell the suspects; they are not kids, they knew what they were doing. My heart will be at rest if they are sentenced to life else I can’t imagine what will happen.

“I won’t give birth and take care of him through school and everything for you to just kill him for no reason, I won’t rest till I have seen that they have been sentenced to life,” he fumed.

Mr. Mensah said he will not hesitate to put the laws into his hands if the family does not get justice for his late son.

