Former Ghanaian international footballer, Sulley Muntari, and his wife, Menaye Donkor, have released rare romantic photos on social media and fans cannot keep calm.

The photos have the duo having a good time at a luxurious event.

Clad in white outfits, the duo served coupled goals as they gave off a wild pose to the delight of their teeming fans.

Mr Muntari, amid smiles, held unto his wife so tight as she looked away with all eyes on them.

Another saw the couple give off wild dance moves as they took the centre stage at the event.

Menaye described the photos she shared on her Instagram page as the best moments in her life that do not make it onto social media.

The photo has seen a lot of fans and followers pour out their love to the evergreen couple.

