Police in the Central Region are on a manhunt for a fetish priest who allegedly instigated two teenagers to murder a 10-year-old boy for rituals.

According to reports, the suspects claimed a fetish priest in the Volta Region had asked them to bring a body part for money.

The suspects, Felix Nyarko, 18 years and Nicholas Kini, 19 allegedly killed and buried the boy in an uncompleted building at Kasoa Lamtey in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.

Sergent Evans Anti of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command confirmed this in an interview on Adom News Sunday.

He said they are searching for the fetish priest and appealed to the public to volunteer information to enable them apprehend him.

Meanwhile, Sergent Anti said the suspects are still in police custody assisting with investigations.