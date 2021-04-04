Two young men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 10- year-old boy for rituals.

The sad incident happened at Kasoa Lamtey in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.

According to reports, the suspects revealed to police after their arrest that a fetish priest in the Volta Region had asked them to bring a body part for money.

One of the suspect’s father, Kwame Nyarko, told Adom News that his son did not know that his friend was going to kill the 10-year-old boy only known as Ishmael.

He said that his son admitted to calling the deceased for the other suspect who later hit the young boy with a stick.

Meanwhile, the mother of Ishmael, Hajia Maame Sahadatu, who could not control her tears, revealed that she was shocked after she heard what had happened to her son.

She said that on the day of the murder, her son was playing video games in their home. However, some hours later she woke up after a nap only for her daughter to break the news of her son’s death to her.

Madam Sahadatu said that the suspects are not strangers to their home, adding that they sometimes eat there. She added that she was very surprised the boys could harm her child.

Some angry residents called on the Ghana Police to ensure that the suspects are punished accordingly for their crime.

Others warned that they might also be tempted to kill the suspects if they are released without being punished.

Mr Nyarko told Adom News his son and the other suspect are currently in police grips while investigations are still ongoing.