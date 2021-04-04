Outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has shared a chilling story of how medical negligence nearly caused his life.

Kennedy Agyapong claimed he was on admission for two weeks and no doctor could detect he had appendicitis after spending colossal amount in the hospital.

Rather, the doctor was experimental and giving him injections while he was in deep pain.

But for the intervention of his friend who advised him to seek medical help abroad, the Assin Central MP would have died.

He told the media that in the United States where he went for treatment, he was diagnosed of appendicitis and spent just $100 for treatment.