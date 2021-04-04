Romelu Lukaku scored his 20th goal of the campaign as Inter take a step closer to securing the Serie A title with a hard-fought victory at Bologna.

After a slow start, the Nerazzurri took the lead in the 31st-minute, with Lukaku scoring a scrappy goal as he reacted quickest to prod home after his header was pushed onto the post by Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia.

Bologna enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the first half but chances were at a premium for the hosts, although Roberto Soriano ought to have levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Inter offered a constant threat on the counter-attack and five minutes after the restart Lautaro Martinez saw his curling effort crash off the post.

Nicola Sansone went closest for the hosts but in truth they didn’t do enough to trouble Samir Handanovic’s goal despite showing plenty of endeavours.

The victory – Inter’s ninth in a row – leaves Antonio Conte’s side eight points clear at the top of the table having played a game fewer than second-placed AC Milan.