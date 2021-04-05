Mother of a 10- year-old boy, who was murdered for rituals at Kasoa Lamptey in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region, has spoken.

Hajia Maame Sahadatu, who could not control her tears, said she is still in shock over what happened to her son.

She said that on the day of the murder, her son, Ishmael, was playing video games in their home.

However, some hours later she woke up from a nap only for her daughter to break the news of her son’s death to her.

READ ALSO:

“We had all eaten but I went to sleep and left my son in the room who was playing video game. Later that day, we were in the room only for my daughter to come and tell us that my son has been killed,” she narrated.

Madam Sahadatu told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday that the suspects are not strangers to their home, adding that they sometimes eat there.

She added that she was very surprised the boys could harm her last born.

Asked if she will allow the rest of her children to go out to play with the kids in the area, she said she won’t allow that and wished she could flee from the town.

“I want to flee this town with the rest of my kids. I don’t know what may happen to the rest of my kids if I allow them to even go out there and play with area boys. I want to leave this town,” she said amid tears.

Two teenagers were arrested on Saturday, April 3, 2021, for the murder of a 10-year-old boy identified as Ishmael.

According to reports, the suspects, Felix Nyarko, 18 and Nicholas Kini, 19, had killed the boy for money rituals.

They were apprehended by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command following a distress call about a homicide incident in the area.