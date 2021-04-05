Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and his son, Sir Kwame Bota Apau, have served Ghanaians with a perfect father and son pose in a new photo.

The two wore colourful Kente with ornaments like kings.

Okyeame’s son’s posture in the photo would never be missed by anyone as he poses and behaves just like his father in the photo.

The rapper himself might have realised that his son is matching him boot for boot when he indicated in the caption that little Apau already wants to inherit him.

The photo has attracted massive reactions from fans with many falling in love with the son.