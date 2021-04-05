Tyrone Iras Marghuy, the Rastafarian student, who was denied admission into Achimota School, has revealed that he wanted to win the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for the school.

Speaking in a video interview, master Marghuy said he really loved Achimota School and had prepared so well to glorify the school by winning the NSMQ.

According to him, Achimota School had always been on his heart and he had good plans for the school, however, all of those feelings have been ruined by the admission saga that rocked him.

He revealed that he knew little about Achimota School, and only started developing an interest and love for it when his teacher asked him to choose the school as his first choice.

From there, he said he decided to research more about the school and that is when he started falling deeply in love with the school.

Sadly, his vision is currently hanging in the air after Achimota denied him admission and he sued the school.