Wife of actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, Gifty and her bestie, Nadia Buari have caused a stir on social media with their latest photos.

The two have got teeming fans talking with their no-makeup photos as they step out in style.

They took the photos at the Safari Valley Resort while having a good time.

Mrs Dumelo was clad in a grey pullover on black trousers while Miss Buari rocked a yellow on blue jeans outfit.

They both had sunglasses on as the camera gazes at their beauty under the sun.

Nadia Buari and Dumelo’s wife

Mrs Dumelo had her hair tied up in a pony while Miss Buari wore a curly hair weave as they pose in the serene environment.

Mr Dumelo’s wife, Miss Gee, as she is popularly known, took to her Instagram page to share the photos which have triggered reactions from followers.

Posting the photos, she captioned: Besties for life #nomakeupday@iamnadiabuari 👩🏼‍🤝.



